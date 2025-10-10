Murukku and kacang puteh next to PM Anwar steals spotlight during Budget 2026

It’s not every day that snacks become the unexpected stars of a parliamentary session — but that’s exactly what happened during the tabling of Budget 2026.

A photo shared by Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming on X (formerly Twitter) quickly went viral after he pointed out an adorable detail: jars of muruku and kacang puteh neatly placed on the Prime Minister’s desk as he delivered his much-anticipated budget speech.

“Today, the Diwali spirit was clearly felt in Parliament,” Nga wrote.

“The muruku and kacang puteh on PMX’s table caught my attention — this is Malaysia, unity and harmony in diversity. Deepavali Varthukal!”

Meanwhile, the government has approved a 50% toll discount for motorists on all highways, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

“The toll discount aims to reduce the financial burden on citizens celebrating Deepavali, allowing families to travel more affordably and safely,” Anwar said.

He said the initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to ease the cost of living, particularly during festive periods when travel and household expenses rise.