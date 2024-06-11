TEACHERS are one of the most important members of our society.

They not only nurture and educate our children but also change lives. Just like this Malaysian teacher, Saidi Yusof, who went out of his way to help his student in his school.

In a 26-second TikTok video, his student could be seen dressed in really wrinkled school clothes.

In the middle of the video, he could be seen carrying an iron, before gifting it to a woman living in a house.

“After this, no need to share anymore. Just iron the child’s clothes nicely so they can go to school with a smile,” writes Saidi.

At the end of the video, the camera pans to the same school student who is now wearing her school clothes but this time it can be seen that the clothes have been ironed!

“Because of an iron, her smile has returned,” captioned Saidi Yusof sweetly in his video.

Saidi’s kind gesture towards his student has since captured the attention of Malaysians on TikTok who have since flooded the video with comments thanking him.

“Great job, teacher! May Allah bless you with abundant sustenance always,” praised Wanamerah.

“Well done, teacher, even though it may seem small, the impact is actually huge. Congratulations. This is what makes students enjoy and feel happy,” commented abamrill.

Many also shared their conditions growing up when their parents could not afford to purchase an iron. “I understand how you feel. 28 years ago, my parents couldn’t afford an iron, so I had to go to school with clothes that were not ironed. To avoid wrinkles, I’d come back from school, dip my clothes in soapy water, rinse them, and hang them to dry. Now, I’ve become a teacher,” shared AliAbu.

“I’m the eldest child. I went to school with clothes that weren’t ironed, my uniform was discoloured and yellowing back then, wearing a cotton skirt and loose socks held up with rubber bands, and my shoes looked like the mouth of a crocodile. Even my teacher commented on all of it,” recalled Akak Sham.

What a sweet gesture Cikgu!

