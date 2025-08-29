Netizens say Merdeka spirit fades compared to past years

ONCE a vibrant and patriotic sight, the month of August—Malaysia’s Merdeka month—used to be marked by streets, homes, and vehicles adorned in the bright colours of yellow, blue, red, and white.

The Jalur Gemilang would proudly wave from almost every corner, instantly reminding Malaysians that the nation’s independence day was approaching.

However, anecdotally, many online found the atmosphere lacking. Some have taken to social media to express their disappointment, saying the Merdeka celebrations no longer carry the same energy or visual excitement they once did.

Priyanka Laxmi recalled how, a decade ago, the national flag could be seen everywhere—including shopping malls. “Now we hardly see it anymore, and it’s honestly quite sad,” she wrote.

Sharing her memories of a more spirited era, Asha reminisced about the celebrations of the 1990s.

“During Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s tenure as Prime Minister, every car had a mini flag, and every home displayed the Jalur Gemilang on balconies or windows. My dad used to do the same. It was truly a sight to see,” she said.

Echoing the sentiment, Pat Rattanasuwan added, “The patriotic spirit hasn’t really been there lately. At least before COVID, you could still feel the Merdeka hype.”

Some users believe the decline in flag-flying traditions may be due to fear, following several incidents this year involving improperly displayed flags and the government’s stern warnings against such acts.

READ MORE: Fahmi urges public to correct Jalur Gemilang display within legal limits

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil had called on the public to act responsibly and constructively when encountering any misdisplay of the national flag.

“If we see the Jalur Gemilang wrongly hoisted due to carelessness, let the authorities handle it. As Malaysians, we should offer advice or correct it ourselves,” he said last Friday.

“Do not take matters into your own hands or act beyond the law. Let’s celebrate National Month with pride, safety, and peace for everyone.”

While times have changed, the call to reignite the spirit of Merdeka remains strong—echoed by those who fondly remember the unity and pride that once filled the nation each August.