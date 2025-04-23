IT’s no secret that Singapore is known for its high levels of efficiency, claiming top spots in global rating systems like IMD’s 2024 World Competitiveness Ranking.

One Singaporean has come forward to share that she is not used to inefficiencies in other countries.

In her Threads post, she shared her frustrations over the process of opening a bank account in Malaysia.

“I think as a Singaporean, I am not used to inefficiencies in other countries.

“I am trying to set up a bank account in Malaysia, and it is just giving me headache after headache,” she wrote.

Despite the complaint, she also acknowledged the helpfulness of the bank staff and those who assisted her at the call centre.

“If not for the really nice people helping me, whether at the branch or at the call centre. I think I would have flipped table.”

However, her candid post didn’t sit well with many Malaysian users, who were quick to respond.

“Is Malaysia the first foreign country where you’re trying to open a bank account outside your home country? Don’t you know that opening a bank account abroad is always challenging? You should have understood this beforehand,” commented @madimadihah.

“I bet it has nothing to do with countries. If you’re efficient, you’d have all the documents ready. Even in Singapore, non-citizens face challenges. I’m Malaysian and I’ve opened several accounts — it usually takes under an hour,” added @tajulnaim.

“Every country has its challenges. I had the same issue in Singapore, but I didn’t feel the need to flip tables or accuse others of inefficiency,” said @khairulryezal.

The woman later responded to the backlash, clarifying that her intentions were not to insult Malaysia.

“Didn’t expect a simple rant would blow up like that. Relax guys, I love Malaysia, and the people helping me were awesome. Doesn’t make the system any less frustrating though.”