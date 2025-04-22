WHILE many Malaysians often admire Singapore for its world-class infrastructure and highly efficient public transport, one Singaporean woman has revealed a surprising flip side—she’s envious of something far more basic: space.

In a post on Threads, user @mintymintea shared her thoughts on how densely packed life in Singapore can feel, and how she finds herself longing for the spaciousness many Malaysians seem to have.

“As a Singaporean, I’m jealous of the land area that Malaysia has,” she wrote.

“That you have spaces where you can go and not encounter a crowd.”

She explained that in Singapore, peace and quiet are rare luxuries, often only found late at night at the void deck.

“I guess the only time you will get some quiet and not have as many people around is if you’re at the void deck late at night.”

ALSO READ: M’sian woman urges singles to work in Singapore

For context, void decks in Singapore are open-air communal areas at the base of public housing blocks, designed for socialising, small events, or just relaxing.

She also shared a relatable observation: most Singaporeans plug in their earphones during their commutes—not just for music or podcasts, but as a form of emotional privacy.

“I do think that’s why most of us on the commute have our earbuds in—to pretend that we’re in our own little bubble, even though we’re all crammed in together on the train or bus.”

Her post quickly gained traction and sparked a thoughtful exchange in the comments—particularly from Malaysians, many of whom admitted they admire Singapore’s approach to urban planning and public amenities.

READ MORE: “It isn’t really cheap for Malaysians” - SG woman advises S’poreans travelling in M’sia, sparks debate

“As a Malaysian, I admire how Singapore has tried its best to make the island as green as possible—especially the pedestrian connectivity, public plazas, and communal spaces in residential areas. Even corporate buildings promote public access to their facilities. I guess the grass is always greener on the other side. Haha,” said @pcpeh. “

Another commenter, @norakish, added: “I envy how immaculately maintained Singapore’s parks and amenities are.

“Sure, Malaysia has beautiful, spacious parks, but sadly, they’re not always well-maintained. I guess we can’t have it all.