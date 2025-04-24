A TikTok video showing SJKC Jabor Kemaman’s “Badge Handing Over Ceremony” has gone viral—not because of an epic performance or dramatic moment—but because the entire student body fits in two very sparse rows.

The text in the video read, “Point of view: School with nine students.”

Yes, you read that right. Nine students.

The uploader cheekily captioned it “Badge handing over ceremony,” but the internet did the rest. In a sea of school-related chaos, this calm, quiet ceremony looked more like a VIP event than anything else. Netizens couldn’t get enough.

“Even private schools don’t have this level of privacy,” one user called Amir commented.

“Didn’t even try and already made it to the top 10,” aufa wrote, suggesting how easy it would be to top the ranks without much effort or pressure.

Meanwhile, Ultramanduduu. said, ““Perfect for introverts like me.”

“If you’re lazy to come to school, the whole school will notice,” DKS commented.