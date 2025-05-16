WITH Teacher’s Day here, has anyone figured out what to get their educators?

Traditionally, people would gift teachers items such as flowers, stationery, or even jewellery.

However, this time, a young boy and his family opted for more practical, domestic gift choices.

This year, the family has it all figured out and decided to show their appreciation for his teachers in the form of gourmet cookware.

Just last year, the family went viral for gifting their younger son’s 10 teachers with pieces of high-end jewellery.

In a viral TikTok video, the 10-year-old boy and his father were seen entering a high-end kitchen appliance store to purchase Teacher’s Day gifts.

ALSO READ: Teacher gifted necklace worth over RM30,000 by student as farewell gift

Inside the store, the primary school student and his father carefully examined the displayed items, selecting what they felt would be the perfect gifts for his teachers.

Once selected, the gifts were packed neatly into what appeared to be 10 dark orange cardboard bags, each decorated with a brown ribbon.

Netizens praised the family’s thoughtfulness towards their children’s educators, although some voiced concerns that such expensive gifts might influence how teachers perceive their students.

These concerns were addressed by the boy’s mother in the comments section. She clarified that her child attends a private school and that it was her and her husband’s personal choice to purchase such lavish Teacher’s Day gifts.

Other users shared similar gift ideas, with some planning to gift cookware, while teachers reminisced about gifts they had received from students in the past.

“Back then, gifting a photo frame for Teacher’s Day was considered a luxury. How times have changed,” one netizen joked.

“When I was teaching, I used to get excited if I received A4 paper. Last year, I was gifted two reams of it,” recalled another user.

“My child is in secondary school and wants to gift two teachers, so I bought Tiffin brand stacked bowls and added some cookies,” one parent shared.