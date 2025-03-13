IT’s easy to criticise public transportation in one’s own country. But sometimes, it takes a foreigner’s perspective to make people appreciate what they have.

A Filipino woman recently shared her admiration for Malaysia’s public transport system after experiencing its efficiency firsthand.

TikTok user @helloprecious95 posted a 17-second video capturing her smooth and hassle-free ride on Malaysia’s LRT train.

Midway through the clip, the scene switches to a congested road in the Philippines, packed with motorcycles and cars struggling through traffic.

“POV: You’re traveling and enjoying another country’s transportation system, only to realise the Philippines is so far behind,“ she captioned the video.

She ended her post with a plea to her fellow Filipinos: “Please vote wisely because we deserve better.”

In the comments section, she acknowledged her country’s potential but pointed out that its transportation system has a long way to go.

Many Filipinos resonated with her sentiment, expressing their frustration over their country’s lack of efficient public transport.

“Manila airport doesn’t even have a skytrain to move between terminals,“ wrote @qoyiina.

“I’m currently in Malaysia and thinking the same. Why can’t our government build a train system as efficient as this?” added @wen_the_wanderlust.

Meanwhile, Malaysian netizens shared their appreciation for their country’s infrastructure.

“I’m Malaysian and I’ve tried the trains in Manila. To be honest, I’m grateful for what we have in KL,“ said @KyrelRosli.

“I’ve visited neighboring countries, and I’m proud to be Malaysian. Yes, KL has heavy traffic during peak hours, but at least vehicles are moving,“ commented @MissIzzaty.