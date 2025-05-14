PETALING JAYA: A Fire and Rescue Department team’s call to relocate a skunk from a residential area turned into an unexpectedly amusing work experience.

The light-hearted mission began with the team joking among themselves, saying they were about to make history by capturing a skunk — the black-and-white mammal notorious for its foul-smelling spray.

Though small in size, the real challenge was enduring the animal’s overwhelming odour while attempting to trap it.

Skunks are typically shy creatures that prefer to avoid conflict, using their pungent spray only as a last resort when threatened.

In a three-minute, vlog-style video, the rescuers are seen struggling with the stench.

At one point, they step aside to catch their breath before continuing the task.

Surrounded by amused residents, the team and onlookers share laughter as they deal with what the firefighters jokingly describe as their “biggest challenge” — the smell.

“It stinks really bad,” said one firefighter, before spitting as the smell made him feel nauseous.

“I’m out of breath, boss,” another said, bursting into laughter.

In a comical twist, just when they thought the skunk had been secured in a black rubbish bin, it managed to escape, prompting the firefighters to give chase, much to the residents’ amusement.

Eventually, the team successfully captured the animal, but not without more coughing and gagging due to its noxious spray.

The video ends with the team saying, “Bye, skunk,” as they release it back into the forest.

Netizens flooded the comments section with laughing emojis and praised the team for their commitment even when facing one of nature’s smelliest creatures.