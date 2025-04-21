Last week, much of Malaysia’s attention was focused on the high-profile visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

But for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the week was far from over.

Following the diplomatic event, he embarked on a two-day working visit to Bangkok, Thailand.

Soon after, he flew to Kuching for a one-day working trip, where he attended a Special Meeting and State Development Briefing at Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

Even Malaysian netizens have taken notice—many impressed by his tireless work ethic and “workaholic” streak.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), @Marchfoward wrote:

“I think the PM is probably just sleeping on the plane at this point.

“His schedule is back-to-back—meeting the President of China, then off to Thailand, and now he’s in Sarawak. Non-stop!”

The post has since gone viral, sparking a wave of admiration—and lighthearted envy—for the 76-year-old leader’s stamina.

ALSO READ: “PMX’s stamina is incredible” - PM Anwar ‘jogs’ in Parliament impresses M’sians

“I’m honestly humbled by PMX—he’s over 70, but works like someone much younger. Much respect to PMX,” praised @GAa792.

“Aduhhh why is PMX doing such a good job? Dear qualified lawyers, any explanation? Can someone investigate what he’s eating or drinking that gives him this kind of energy to work non-stop like this?” joked @kh4liddddd.

“I wonder what supplements he’s taking? I’m only 40 and already need to be in bed by 10pm. Start the day a bit late, and boom—body aches and muscle fever!” wrote @mariabelluci808.

“At this rate, we might as well give him the title ‘Father of Non-Stop Work for the Nation’ or ‘Malaysia’s Workaholic Dad’,” laughed @fahmieramlan.