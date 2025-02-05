A petty parking lot dispute escalated into a violent scuffle at a Johor Bahru shopping mall, after a Singaporean man allegedly lost his temper when a Malaysian driver honked at him for blocking the road.

The incident occurred around 4pm at a mall in Taman Bukit Indah, where a 41-second video that has since gone viral on Facebook shows two men locked in a heated physical struggle.

The altercation reportedly began when the Malaysian driver, annoyed by the Singaporean’s car obstructing the way, honked to get him to move. The situation quickly turned aggressive.

In the video, the Singaporean man—wearing a green polo and cap—is seen landing several punches on the local man before a bystander intervened to stop the fight.

Moments later, the visibly enraged Singaporean storms off, driving away as the Malaysian man and his female companion shout profanities at him.

Police have confirmed that the individuals involved are a 49-year-old Singaporean and a 21-year-old Malaysian.

Authorities are investigating the case and have urged the public to refrain from making assumptions, while advising everyone to remain calm and handle disputes with civility.