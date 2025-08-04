A Singaporean mother’s reaction to how her children handled their duit Raya has recently sparked an online discussion.

In a post on Threads, @katalukiku shared that her husband and she gave their kids a generous Raya packet, and a few days later, they asked their children how they planned to use the substantial amount.

To her shock, her children revealed that they had donated the entire sum towards the Masjid’s tabung (donation box).

Upset, she expressed that this large allowance was meant as a trial to see how her children would manage a significant amount of money, and giving it all away was “so irresponsible.”

She criticised their actions, calling it “peak Gen Z,“ stating that they were “supposed to help the poor” but instead “joined them.”

“Unpopular opinion but this is peak Gen Z. Charity on others’ dime. They are still receiving weekly allowances.

“This was a trial to see how they manage a lump sum.

“Goodness! You’re supposed to help the poor. Not join them. So irresponsible. Time to get a job. Wake up and smell the bills, kid.”

Her response quickly went viral, sparking a heated debate in her comment section.

Some people understood her frustration but also suggested that she guide her children on managing money.

“I understand your frustration.

ALSO READ: “Teach children to be grateful” - M’sian woman calls for normalising duit Raya according to one’s means

“They don’t understand the value of money, especially since they don’t earn it themselves.

“Stop giving them any for the time being. To those who are angry in this thread, imagine it like this: You earn RM2, 000, would you donate all of it? Probably not, maybe less than 10 percent.

“This person donated everything, which should’ve been for their own expenses and savings. They mentioned a very large envelope, which probably contains a few hundred—this is wrong. It’s true that doing good should be done in moderation,” commented @nazlizaameliajuhary.

READ MORE: Grandfather gives Raya ‘bonus’ money based on weight loss

However, many others were surprised by her response and defended her children’s charitable actions.

“As a parent, if my kid were to do this, I would be so proud and relieved.

“Imagine how your child feels just because you’re not happy with their choices.

“Their decision wasn’t wrong anyway. ‘Help the poor, not join them. So irresponsible’ — And if I were your kid, I would be ashamed of this remark made by a parent of mine. Publicly online, somemore,” said @katniskanvas.

“They have a very big heart. I would be very proud if I am the parent,” commented @khairullah__aj.