Solar street lights installed on Gerik-Jeli highway, motorists thankful

“THE solar lights are already there...the street is bright...don’t let the light pole get hit (for the area) to become dark again.”

That was among the reactions from excited members of the public when solar-powered street lights were installed along the East-West Highway (JRTB) Gerik-Jeli route.

In fact, through the comments section on aTikTok video post by @Muhammad Asyraaf, most users were also excited as they frequently use the route, besides praising the Public Works Department (JKR).

TikTok user catalognonaa said: “Alhamdulillah after this, (I won’t) be afraid to return from the kampung to the university. The road is always dark and dangerous (to travel) as well.

“Great, they’ve installed the lights. Don’t forget to do maintenance ya,“ reminded @Jai.

“It’s really good to install solar lights. No need to go through the trouble of laying cables. Not to mention cables getting stolen,“ said another user.

Earlier, Kosmo reported that Perak JKR would install 385 solar-type street lights on the JRTB Gerik-Jeli route this month.

Perak JKR director, Zamri Mat Kasim reportedly said the installation of solar-type street lights was made at the accident location involving a bus carrying 42 Universiti Pendididkan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students with a Proton Alza last month.

READ ALSO: Gerik Crash: UPSI confirms 42 of its students involved in fatal Gerik bus crash