A shocking case of tenant misconduct has gone viral after a landlord in Puncak Alam revealed how his rental home was left in shambles — filled with rubbish, cat faeces, and six months of unpaid rent.

Nik Zai Md Noor took to Facebook group ‘Rumah/Bilik Sewa Puncak Alam’ to share that his tenant had messed up his rental property and has since gone missing.

In the photos, the floor is almost completely covered in rubbish, mostly consisting of plastic bottles, instant noodle cups, snack packets, and brightly coloured plastic bags. The window blinds could be seen damaged, with part of them torn off and hanging.

“Hi, don’t rent to the tenant below... until today he has turned my house into a garbage dump, a big liar.

ALSO READ: Landlord horrified by how female tenant kept room

“One of the rooms is full of cat faeces and food waste. He didn’t pay rent for six months, didn’t pay for water or electricity either, and then ran away after leaving all the rubbish in my house.

“This liar — if anyone sees him, please catch him and send him to the police station,” said the owner in his post.

While many sympathised with the landlord’s loss, others questioned why the owner allowed the situation to drag on for so long.

“I also faced something like this. Luckily I kicked my tenant out after just a month of delayed rent. I can’t imagine living with so much rubbish,” one user wrote.

READ MORE: Tenants leave house in Ipoh in a mess, RM6K needed for house repairs

Another commented: “Six months without paying rent? That’s too much. Landlords should set a maximum of two months. After that, just evict them.”

“How can you let it go for six months? After the first month of non-payment, by the second month you should have locked the gate and changed the keys,” another pointed out.