Thai rider arrested with Trump-shaped ecstasy pills

A food delivery rider in Thailand has been apprehended for possessing ecstasy pills uniquely shaped like the face of Donald Trump.

According to Thai news portal Khaosod, police officers in Wang Thonglang District, Bangkok, stopped and searched 35-year-old Ekkarin on July 21 (Monday) after he exhibited suspicious behavior and attempted to evade a traffic checkpoint.

During the search, authorities discovered 59 ecstasy pills among other items in his possession.

A preliminary urine test also revealed the presence of methamphetamine in the motorcyclist’s system, a finding later confirmed by medical professionals.

When questioned, the suspect, who works as a food delivery rider, claimed he had acquired the illicit drugs for his personal consumption.

Police stated that they did not uncover any evidence suggesting an intent to distribute the drugs.

Ekkarin has been formally charged with possession of ecstasy pills, operating a motorcycle while under the influence of narcotics, and illegal drug use. He has since been transferred to Chokchai police station, along with the seized evidence, for further investigation and legal proceedings.