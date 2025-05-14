A Malaysian TikToker has stirred controversy online after posting a video ranking what he believes are the “most useless” university courses in the country — with creative fields topping his list.

In the video, user DMA Islam boldly declared that Mass Communication, Theatre, Music, and Traditional Dance are not worth pursuing, especially not with a PTPTN loan.

“One of the dumbest courses in Malaysia is Mass Comm. But that’s still okay compared to Theatre, Music and Traditional Dance,” he said.

He went on to question the need for academic training in performing arts altogether, arguing that practice alone is enough to succeed.

“If you want to learn how to dance, you don’t need a degree. That’s just stupid. No need to take a PTPTN loan. You’re better off working and getting actual experience,” he added.

DMA didn’t stop there. He suggested that most theatre students weren’t serious about their education to begin with.

“Most theatre students don’t even want to study. They just want to have fun.”

“You don’t need a degree to enjoy it. Everyone knows you choose theatre studies just to have fun. You just want to enjoy and socialise. The degree is for those with lots of money who want to waste it,” he said.

His remarks were met with immediate backlash, as many Malaysians took to the comments to defend the value of arts and culture in education.

“If you’re talking about Mass Comm, then don’t use your phone, TV, or read newspapers or the news. And if there’s a world war, don’t call Mass Comm students,” one user called theterompahguy commented.

“I have a music degree and my salary right now is six figures. I must be stupid to take this course,” Sellismail wrote sarcastically.

“Bro, you think these arts courses are just practical skills? Bro, we can be teachers, start businesses, and more. There are so many branches, it’s not just that,” Manda commented.