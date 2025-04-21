NOWADAYS, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have become a common sight across Malaysia.

With over 2,000 charging stations currently in operation—mainly concentrated in urban centres—the country is steadily progressing toward its goal of establishing 10,000 charging stations by 2030.

However, a growing issue has emerged as some Malaysian petrol car drivers, either out of ignorance or plain selfishness, park their vehicles in EV charging bays, blocking access for EV users.

This frustration was recently highlighted by @aidenfauzain in a post on Threads.

In his post, he shared a photo of a Perodua Bezza and a Honda HR-V parked at EV charging bays, effectively preventing him from charging his car.

On the charging bay lot, the words “EV Only” could be seen written on it.

“One unfortunate situation when you are driving EV in KL is that you are inevitably will meet these kind of blessed beings once awhile when you are about to charge your car.

“This was last night, at Jalan Ampang,” wrote @aidenfauzain.

Malaysian netizens quickly jumped into the comments to share their own encounters—not just with drivers misusing EV bays, but also with those who park irresponsibly in OKU (disabled) and women’s-only parking spots.

“It’s the same situation at R&R stops too. I often see it at the Tapah R&R. The EV charging spot there is right in front of the food court area—these are the type of people who are just too lazy to walk,” shared @nrhjkt.

“Same thing with the OKU (disabled) parking spots near the entrance. Some people have perfectly working hands and legs—can run, can jump—but still park in OKU bays,” commented @kean1001.