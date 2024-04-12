Non-EV cars parked at EV charging station, annoys netizens

THERE are currently more than 2,000 existing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, mainly concentrated in urban centres in Malaysia with the target being 10,000 charging stations by 2030.

However what won’t help the uptake of EVs are Malaysians that just do not seem to understand the purpose of charging stations and opt to park at the charging stations.

X user @shahrolhalmi took to his account on Dec 1 to share a photograph of what appears to be an EV charging station.

Interestingly, two non-EV cars can be seen parked right in front of the charging station, blocking the access to any EV car that wishes to charge their cars at the station.

“That’s why people ask where to charge when going outstation.

“It’s better to use a hybrid, right?” captioned @shahrolhalmi.

The post has since amassed 365,000 views and comments from disgruntled netizens who chided the actions of the two non-EV cars.

“Haha, maybe they also want to charge their cars,” joked @LightJmhw.

“Maybe they desperately needed to use the washroom,” commented @msnoonecares7, referring to the washroom that was located next to the charging station.

A few suggested that the vehicles ought to be clamped and the drivers should be fined for their selfish behaviour.

“Clamp the tire, make them pay RM1,000 before releasing it. Or call a tow truck to tow the car,” said @KrishnaKum30612.

“Cars like that should just be clamped. To unlock, they need to pay RM1,000. Teach them a lesson,” said @MohdSolihin.