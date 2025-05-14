The woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, shared details of the incident, clarifying that she was not alone in the rescue. Alongside a male doctor and other allied health professionals, they took turns performing CPR, while three shocks were delivered using the airport’s automated external defibrillator (AED).

In a recent update, Mr. Law’s cardiologist, Dr. Tang Sie Hing—who had been searching for the mystery woman for 10 days— revealed that she is a staff member at Timberland Medical Centre.

The woman tirelessly performed CPR for 30 minutes on Mr. Law before he was rushed to the emergency department at Sarawak General Hospital, where doctors suspected he had suffered a near-fatal cardiac event.

A mysterious young woman recently went viral after heroically performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a man who collapsed at Kuching International Airport.

“She was on the same AirAsia flight as Mr. Law, traveling from Sibu to Kuching. When she saw him collapse, she, along with a male doctor and other healthcare professionals, immediately began CPR. Three shocks were delivered using the AED before medical assistants (MA) and nurses arrived at the scene. Mr. Law was then rushed to Sarawak General Hospital,” Dr. Tang wrote.

Dr. Tang also shared that the woman had declined any form of recognition or gratitude, expressing her wish to remain anonymous.

“I respect her wishes. I hope this ends the journey of looking for this amazing lady,” he added.

His post has since gone viral, with many Malaysians hailing the woman as an “unsung hero.”

“Unsung hero! Indeed, some angels walk among us—not with wings, but with hands that heal and hearts that give,” commented Chen Francis.

“God bless these unsung heroes. The Lord will repay them abundantly in His own way since she wishes to remain anonymous,” added Ladd Jalil.