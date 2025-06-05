A mysterious young woman has gone viral after heroically performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a man who collapsed at Kuching International Airport.

Cardiologist Dr Tang Sie Hing shared in a Facebook post that the man, identified as Mr Law, had been suffering from chest and stomach pain for three days following a trip to and from China.

Despite undergoing a medical scope procedure, Mr Law’s condition failed to improve and worsened around 2am on April 30. He decided to fly alone from Sibu to Kuching to seek further treatment.

However, shortly after exiting the domestic arrival hall at Kuching International Airport, he suddenly collapsed.

A young woman who had been walking behind him immediately sprang into action, performing CPR on her own for 30 minutes.

“A young lady behind him immediately started CPR continuously (solo CPR) for 30 minutes,” Dr Tang wrote. “In between, the airport’s automated external defibrillator (AED) was used to deliver two shocks, successfully converting his pulseless ventricular fibrillation into atrial fibrillation.”

Mr Law was then rushed to the emergency department at Sarawak General Hospital, where doctors suspected he had suffered a near-fatal cardiac event.

He was later transferred to Timberland Medical Centre, where Dr Tang discovered that two of his coronary vessels were 100% blocked. An emergency coronary angioplasty was performed.

“He has since regained full consciousness with no neurological deficits,” Dr Tang reported.

Mr Law, along with his family and friends, has expressed deep gratitude to the woman who saved his life.

“The patient, his family members, and friends are profoundly thankful to this young lady for her timely intervention — without which, the outcome could have been unimaginable,” Dr Tang added.