YOUTH and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh is a prominent figure in Malaysian politics, known for her consistent support of sports development.

But at a recent event, she showed off a lesser-known talent — making apam balik!

Photographer Peter Chia captured a heartwarming moment at the Segambut Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house, where the Segambut MP was seen cheerfully serving freshly made apam balik to attendees.

“The VIP apam balik seller — YB Hannah Yeoh, our Youth and Sports Minister — at yesterday’s Hari Raya open house in Segambut. You can see the endless stream of people waiting for her apam balik,” Peter wrote in his post.

In a 58-second video uploaded to his Facebook page, Hannah is seen flipping the crispy Malaysian pancake before carefully folding it and plating it for eager residents.

“I’m sorry, it’s not very pretty, but it’s still edible,” she could be heard saying as she handed over the dessert.

The video also showed a steady line of excited Malaysians patiently waiting for their turn to receive an apam balik — personally flipped and served by their MP.

Malaysian netizens were impressed by Hannah Yeoh’s culinary effort, with many saying attendees were lucky to get a taste of the apam balik.

“Awesome, YB! So lucky to get to eat apam balik made by Hannah Yeoh herself,” commented Fineey Hai.

“Kudos for the effort, but please don’t start selling them. Anyway, keep serving from the heart, our beloved YB!” added Masriah Dahlan.

