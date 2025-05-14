PETALING JAYA: A touching exchange between a Malay man and a Chinese stranger at a non-halal kopitiam has gone viral, earning praise for showcasing racial understanding and kindness in Malaysia.

In a 58-second TikTok video posted by user @thaqibshaker, Thaqib is seen recording himself when a Chinese man gently approaches and says, “Just to let you know, this is a non-halal eatery,” in a friendly tone.

Smiling, Thaqib replies that he is aware and is only there for a drink, not to eat.

The man, who later introduced himself as David, then asks if he can sit with Thaqib to keep him company.

“Got a new friend,” Thaqib says cheerfully, welcoming him.

The post has since racked up over 978,000 views, 19,700 likes, and hundreds of supportive comments.

Thaqib later thanked David for his thoughtful gesture, noting how it reflected an awareness of Muslims’ dietary restrictions and a respect for cultural and religious sensitivities in Malaysia’s multiracial society.

David mentioned he rarely sees Malay visitors at the kopitiam due to its non-halal status and was happy to strike up a conversation.

Meanwhile, Thaqib shared his love for Chinese tea and coffee, praising the flavour at Chinese eateries.

The post touched many, with netizens sharing heartwarming messages of encouragement.

A user, named Alan said, “Come to Sarawak. All the races will be there in a kopitiam (harmoniously),” with red heart emojis.

Another user, @tommylejerry applauded him for setting a good example for the upcoming generation on how to balance cultural indifferences, especially when it comes to sensitive topics such as halal and haram.

“The uncle is a symbol of unity. Salute, uncle,” said a user known as @Shahriel537.

Many of them agreed with him saying the coffee from kopitiam tastes delicious and it is fine to go for drinks there.