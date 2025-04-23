WITH the rise in popularity of streaming services during the pandemic — due to restrictions imposed on cinemas — cinema attendance has seen a decline. These platforms offer an endless selection of films and television shows, all from the comfort of one’s home and at an affordable monthly fee.

Recently, local actor Sharnaaz Ahmad shared his thoughts on people choosing to wait for new film releases to become available on streaming platforms.

He made these remarks in relation to his latest film, ‘Blood Brothers: Bara Naga’, during an episode of the Studio Sembang podcast.

“There are those who say, ‘I’ll wait for the movie to come out on (a streaming service). Please don’t say that.

“It’s like an insult to the actors, directors, and crew members. Don’t do that.

“Maybe it’s a joke to you. It’s like me coming to your home and asking when you’re getting married. It’s the same thing,” he said.

He went on to stress that he did not want the hard work and effort poured into making the film to be in vain.

“If you wait for the movie to come out on Netflix, it’s as if you don’t appreciate it.

“It’s the way you show your respect to our films and our effort to elevate Malaysian cinema to be on the same level as international films and we are doing it for you,” he added.

Sharnaaz also criticised those who are willing to spend over RM40 on streaming services but hesitate to spend RM20 at the cinema.

At the time of writing, ‘Blood Brothers: Bara Naga’ has grossed RM45 million at the local box office following its nationwide release on 10 April, including early sneak preview screenings.

Previously, the film reportedly earned RM9.2 million at the local box office just two days after its release.