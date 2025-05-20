COUPLES planning to get married often need to save significant amount of money for a dream wedding. The more luxurious and grand the celebration, the more it will cost.

Some soon-to-be-wed couples are even willing to take personal loans and go into debt just to finance their ideal wedding, mStar reported.

On X, a woman shared that she and her husband took out a personal loan for their wedding.

“We took a RM20,000 personal loan to get married. So far, it hasn’t been too burdensome — we’re paying RM300 per month,” she said.

“It’s something I’d recommend only for those desperate to get married and who are sure their partner is a good person. We split all costs 50-50,” she added.

“So far, we’re happy because neither of us is petty about money.”

Her story sparked mixed reactions online, with many disagreeing with the idea of borrowing money for a wedding. However, one user said that not all couples who go into debt end up miserable.

“There’s no rule that says anyone who takes a loan for their wedding is automatically doomed. That’s just a stigma. Many couples take loans and still live happily,” said one user.

Still, other netizens warned engaged couples not to follow this example.

“Please don’t make this a trend. There are always options for small, simple weddings.”

“Anyone taking a personal loan just to get married is foolish. You’re getting into debt just for a wedding.”

“Don’t do it. Everything seems fine in the beginning — wait until two or three years down the road,” wrote several commenters.