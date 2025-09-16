Wedding sparks outrage using live dyed chicks as door gifts

DOOR gifts at events, particularly weddings, are often chosen to leave a lasting impression on guests—typically thoughtful or symbolic keepsakes that commemorate the occasion.

However, one recent wedding celebration has gone viral after netizens were shocked to discover that the door gifts were allegedly live, brightly dyed chicks and ducklings, according to several clips on TikTok.

The viral wedding also caught the attention of an animal rights non-profit organisation, which claimed that the use of live animals as door gifts was a violation of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772).

“Turning pets into door gifts is deemed an offence, as it falls under the category of exploitation and neglect of animal welfare,” said the Stray Free Foundation on Threads.

TikTok clips of the door gifts showed the brightly coloured chicks and quail chicks kept in plastic boxes. Two dyed chicks and a duckling were reportedly kept in each box, respectively.

As the post gained traction, many users condemned the act of using live young poultry as door gifts, arguing that it constituted animal cruelty.

Several users expressed concern over the chicks’ wellbeing once taken home by wedding guests, noting that not many people are equipped to care for them properly.

“If you want to do something unique for your wedding, please don’t hurt animals in the process. Their feathers are dyed. These chicks are hungry and kept in scorching temperatures,” one user commented.

“A living creature shouldn’t be treated like a door gift or souvenir. Some may say most of the guests are villagers, farmers, or breeders—but come on, not all of them are from the same village,” another user reasoned.