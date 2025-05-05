BEING Malaysian means being patriotic — about our food, our people, our country’s name and yes, our football too.

But for Selangor Football Club fan @umnblh, that sense of patriotism was once met with mockery from fellow Malaysians — simply because of her unwavering support for local football.

In a Threads post, she shared how some Malaysians laughed at her for being passionate about the local league, scoffing that they’d only ever watch the Premier League or La Liga.

“Who even watches Malaysian football?!” they would say.

But @umnblh wasn’t fazed. She explained that she’s been a proud Selangor FC supporter since childhood — and that her love for the team runs deep, especially because of her late brother.

READ MORE: Hannah calls for end to hooligan culture in football

“After my brother passed away, it became even more meaningful to me, especially since he was a huge Selangor fan too. He once told me, ‘Kalau kita orang Malaysia pun tak support bola kita, siapa lagi?’”

She also recalled something her partner once said that struck a similar chord: “Liebe kennt keine Liga” — German for “Love knows no league.”

“And that hit me just like my brother’s words did. Both are about loyalty. About standing by what you believe in — no matter what anyone else thinks.”

Her post quickly resonated with local football fans, many of whom flooded the comments with messages of solidarity and pride.

ALSO READ: M-League dilemma: Team withdrawals, waning fan support, single team dominance

“The local league will always be in our blood — our identity and our soul. Despite all its flaws, it remains something we take pride in. It grounds us and fuels our passion for the national team. Stay strong, local football,” wrote @badrulilmiiyen.

“Same here, bro — I’m a die-hard fan of both Terengganu and Chelsea. But when it’s time for Malaysia to play? That’s when the real excitement kicks in!” added @mehmed_durokovik3.