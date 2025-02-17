Woman asks M’sians to exhibit same level of patience at public hospitals after 12-hour handbag queue

OVER the weekend, hundreds of Malaysians queued between 12 to 15 hours in hopes of purchasing a local designer handbag.

Naturally, videos of people waiting in line for hours went viral online, leaving many people astonished at the shoppers’ patience in standing for half a day just for a bag.

One woman, Farah H, took to social media to call on Malaysians to show the same level of patience when it comes to waiting at public hospitals.

In a post on Threads, Farah expressed her wish that Malaysians would extend the same understanding to the Health Ministry (KKM) staff.

ALSO READ: M’sians queue six hours to buy crombolonis, left angry

“After reading about how many Malaysians are willing to queue for over five hours just for a Brik Bag, I really hope they can show the same level of understanding and patience when it comes to our public hospitals and KKM staff,” she wrote.

Her post quickly sparked a debate in the comment section, with many agreeing with her.

“People will queue for crepes, for Brik bags, for desserts, for JPJ, or at government counters—yet all they do is get angry and dramatic. They’ll wait for hours for something trivial, but when it’s something important, they complain,” commented @ysareeena_.

“Exactly. If we have to wait a long time at a Klinik Kesihatan, we all put on long faces,” said @mia_zach.

However, some others pointed out that the contexts were very different.

READ MORE: Coldplay fans spotted queuing up outside Bukit Jalil Stadium as early as last night

“You need to understand the situation and context. The people waiting in long lines at hospitals are the sick or those accompanying the sick. But the ones lining up for handbags—are they sick?” remarked @sitihidayuadam.

“The experience of someone who’s unwell is completely different from someone standing in line for a handbag. So please, don’t compare the two. It’s a whole different level of stress and discomfort!” added @ayenaamardiah.