A woman recently claimed that she was charged an exorbitant price for ‘nasi kerabu’, despite the quality of the meat being far below her expectations.

Taking to TikTok, she alleged that she had purchased two sets of ‘nasi kerabu’ for a whopping RM44 from a morning market in Shah Alam.

In the video, the first set included some grilled meat and fish, while the second came with a piece of chicken and the usual condiments.

What added salt to the proverbial wound was that the meat was allegedly “as tough as a rock”, according to the TikTok post.

“At first, I heard RM14 — but how did it end up being RM44? My husband said that if it were RM30, we might still consider it.

“Maybe they used wagyu beef,” she captioned the post sarcastically.

In the comments section, she also mentioned that the portion of rice was much smaller than expected.

Netizens were shocked by the steep pricing and immediately began comparing it with prices in the dish’s home state of Kelantan and other areas in Malaysia.

“In Kota Bharu, I can get two packets of ‘nasi kerabu’ with rice, honey-grilled chicken, grilled beef, crackers, and ‘solok lada’ for RM22. If I paid RM40, I could get four packets,” one user commented.

“You could buy a bus ticket to Kelantan and make your own ‘nasi kerabu’,” another joked.