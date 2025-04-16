A woman in China allegedly resorted to unconventional means of accommodation due to financial struggles, unable to afford the high rent.

The young woman, surnamed Yang, works as a sales assistant in the Hunan province, earning a monthly salary of 2,700 yuan (RM1,656), according to South China Morning Post.

Her monthly salary is said to be below the average in the city she works at, along with the average rent estimated between 800 and RM1,800 yuan (RM490 and RM1,103).

The 18-year-old only spends between 300 to 400 yuan (RM184 to RM245) every month and saves the remainder for a car and house.

As the rent costs are too high, Yang decided to strike a deal with her boss to live in the office toilet, only paying 50 yuan (RM31) per month.

Her current living space is only six square metre, complete with two toilets and a sink.

Currently, Yang has lived in the school for over a month, stating the space is always clean and smells good, feeling safe since the company has stringent security, under surveillance for 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Yang’s boss previously let her stay in her home and considered an unused office space as part of Yang’s accommodation for 400 yuan (RM241), but she ultimately chose the company toilet due to safety and work concerns.

Yang’s boss, however, plans to move her into the office space after she has completed renovations.

Unfortunately for the young woman, things at home are not ideal for her current situation, with her younger brother allegedly favoured more, often scolded and made to do intense chores by her grandfather.

Her family life at home prompted Yang to leave at 16-years-old and since then, she has supported herself.

Furthermore, Yang is allegedly often asked to send a portion of her income to her family – said to fund her younger brother’s education.