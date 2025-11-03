RAMADAN has only reached its 10th day, and already disappointed customers are sharing their experiences with stingy food portions and even raw chicken purchased at Ramadan bazaars.

Recently, one customer’s experience rose to horror level—she discovered a dead worm inside her biryani.

In a 15-second TikTok video, @nrulasmdr_ was seen halfway through eating what appeared to be biryani. She then zoomed in on what initially looked like a grain of rice. However, upon closer inspection, it turned out to be a dead worm.

According to her post, she had purchased the meal from a Ramadan bazaar in Shah Alam.

“Total mood killer, completely lost my appetite after fasting the whole day,“ she wrote, disgusted.

Her video has since gone viral, racking up over 480,000 views and more than 500 comments from equally grossed-out netizens.

Many were horrified by how closely the worm resembled a grain of rice, saying they could have easily eaten it without realising.

“How can you even tell the difference when you can’t distinguish the rice from the worms?” commented @dkdnsl_.

A few pointed out that the insect was likely an ulat beras—a type of rice weevil commonly found in stored grains.

Meanwhile, some netizens joked that the worm was just an “extra source of protein.”

“That worm was a free gift. Eat the protein,“ quipped @waniyy000.