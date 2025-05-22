AS Malaysians, we have many things to be grateful for—especially when it comes to food, which is practically available everywhere and at any time.

A British man working in Malaysia shared his amazement after discovering he could access food even at midnight, thanks to late-night convenience stores.

Posting on Threads, he noted that stores in the United Kingdom tend to close as early as 8pm.

Reflecting on the moment, he added: “Sometimes it’s just the small things that make living here so great!”

Netizens readily agreed with his post, also highlighting other options such as mamak eateries where local fare is available even during the wee hours of the morning.

Some pointed out that shops in the UK close even earlier during winter, making it more difficult for people to get food later at night while another user said convenience stores in the country were “rare” and only found in bigger towns and cities.

“They call it work-life balance; Malaysians call it hunger management. Here in Malaysia, it’s the tummy that gets the priority. Midnight cravings? Sorted,” one user joked.

“As a Malaysian living abroad, this is what I miss the most,” another commented.