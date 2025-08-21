  1. Viral
  2.  Going Viral

“You only drive a Myvi?” - M’sian sales car agent mocked by customer for driving Myvi

Customer’s remark on her Myvi sparked relatable stories from other sales agents, with many defending practicality over showing off luxury.

theSun Webdesk
  • 2025-08-24 10:00 AM
Pix for visual purposes. PDRM JerantutPix for visual purposes. PDRM Jerantut

A Malaysian car sales agent has gone viral after sharing how a customer belittled her for driving a Perodua Myvi while working in sales.

In a Threads post, @nissarahilla recalled delivering a new car to a customer who questioned her choice of vehicle.

“The customer mocked me, saying ‘You only drive a Myvi?’ and ‘Usually sales agents drive luxury cars.’

I just laughed. Even if I had a luxury car, I wouldn’t bring it to work. That was the first time I felt so downgraded,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: M’sian accidentally hits luxury car, composed owner gently pats his head and gets into car

Her post struck a chord with many others in the industry, who shared similar experiences.

@kilabeline, a used-car sales agent, said customers often make remarks about what cars they drive:

“They’d ask what car I use and assume it must be the cheapest one. I tell them proudly I drive a Myvi — fuel saving, cheap maintenance, no headache.”

Another user, @mohdfazlijamil, recalled being questioned for not driving a luxury car while selling an Alfa Romeo.

“The customer asked if I also drove an Alfa. I told him I just use a Proton Saga. He laughed. But one day when his car had an issue, I visited his home driving my Honda NSX after a weekend run. He was stunned.

“Sometimes you don’t need to show what you have — living humbly earns more respect.”

Meanwhile, @streetmode_18 added a light-hearted reminder to be grateful: “Even getting to drive a Kenari, I’m already thankful. At least it runs in the rain.”