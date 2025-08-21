A Malaysian car sales agent has gone viral after sharing how a customer belittled her for driving a Perodua Myvi while working in sales.

In a Threads post, @nissarahilla recalled delivering a new car to a customer who questioned her choice of vehicle.

“The customer mocked me, saying ‘You only drive a Myvi?’ and ‘Usually sales agents drive luxury cars.’

I just laughed. Even if I had a luxury car, I wouldn’t bring it to work. That was the first time I felt so downgraded,” she wrote.

Her post struck a chord with many others in the industry, who shared similar experiences.

@kilabeline, a used-car sales agent, said customers often make remarks about what cars they drive:

“They’d ask what car I use and assume it must be the cheapest one. I tell them proudly I drive a Myvi — fuel saving, cheap maintenance, no headache.”

Another user, @mohdfazlijamil, recalled being questioned for not driving a luxury car while selling an Alfa Romeo.

“The customer asked if I also drove an Alfa. I told him I just use a Proton Saga. He laughed. But one day when his car had an issue, I visited his home driving my Honda NSX after a weekend run. He was stunned.

“Sometimes you don’t need to show what you have — living humbly earns more respect.”

Meanwhile, @streetmode_18 added a light-hearted reminder to be grateful: “Even getting to drive a Kenari, I’m already thankful. At least it runs in the rain.”