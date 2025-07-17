A Malaysian diner’s creative complaint has gone viral after they spelled out “TAK MASAK” (“Not Cooked”) with gravy on their plate to protest an undercooked meal.

The photo, shared on Facebook by Abang Dagang, shows a plate of grilled lamb leftovers, mashed potatoes, and sauce — with the words “TAK MASAK” written neatly at the bottom.

Instead of reacting defensively, the restaurant took to Facebook with a heartfelt apology.

“This was our mistake. But if something like this happens, please call the waiter immediately. We will replace it on the spot — no extra charge. Just press the button on your table, call us over, or go to the counter.”

They added: “We sincerely apologise. Yes, it was our fault, but we also hope customers can help us resolve it quickly so you can enjoy a new meal after we identify the issue. Please, please, please... we’re sorry.”

The post struck a chord with netizens, sparking a lively debate about how such situations should be handled.

“Actually, they could’ve just called and told the staff. Usually, the shop owner would replace the dish with a new one,” commented Hibatul Hakimi.

“Medium. It depends on people’s taste. If it’s not to your liking, just inform the waiter earlier. Hope this gets resolved nicely. It’s all good,” added Mie G Charlie.

Meanwhile, Zuharizam Hamidz offered a philosophical take: “Only quality recognises true value — just be patient with customer behaviour.”