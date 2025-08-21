A Malaysian doctor recently shared an unusual encounter with a patient who repeatedly asked for her medical bill to be “adjusted” so she could make a larger claim.

In a post on Threads, the doctor said the woman had only visited the clinic twice. During her first visit, the patient received her medication and MC before paying a RM50 bill.

“Her bill was RM50. She requested the receipt to be under a man’s name, probably her boyfriend. Then she left,” the doctor wrote.

Not long after, the clinic received a WhatsApp message from the patient asking if the amount on the receipt could be “adjusted” for claim purposes.

“Can I have the total adjusted because I want to claim? RM350 is fine too,” she wrote.

The clinic staff politely explained that the system-generated price could not be altered. But the patient persisted, urging them to check with the doctor, only to be told again that her request could not be entertained.

A week later, she returned. This time, her bill came up to RM70. But during consultation, she cheekily asked:

“Doctor, can you adjust my bill today, maybe make it around RM300?”

The doctor replied firmly: “Sorry miss, I can’t do that. If you claim money this way, it’s considered dishonest — aren’t you afraid?”

According to the post, the patient left with a “forced smile”, glaring at the staff as she snatched her medication bag.

“Please, next time try another clinic. At mine, all transactions must be honest – only then will it be blessed,” the doctor concluded.