THE world’s fifth-richest man was spotted indulging in a truly local experience in Singapore yesterday (May 6)— savouring durians!

Yes, Bill Gates himself was seen at Newton Food Centre, seated at a hawker table and trying the famously spiky fruit.

In a video posted on Xiaohongshu, Gates could be seen lifting the durian to his nose for a quick sniff before setting it back on the table and taking a few bites.

His unexpected appearance took patrons by surprise, with many eagerly snapping photos and recording videos of the billionaire enjoying the local delicacy.

Gates didn’t stop there—he also sampled an array of Singaporean favorites, including chicken rice, satay, fishball soup, carrot cake, roti prata, lime juice, and sugarcane juice.

It is understood that Gates was in Singapore for a two-day visit, during which he held discussions with senior government leaders, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, along with Senior Ministers Lee Hsien Loong and Teo Chee Hean.

He also participated in the Philanthropy Asia Summit 2025, which took place from May 5 to May 7.



Reports revealed that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation—one of the world’s largest private philanthropic organizations—plans to establish a physical presence in Singapore, marking a significant step in its regional outreach.

Next time, swing your way to Malaysia for a taste of our local delights too, Bill!