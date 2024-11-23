THAI police forensics team discovered 12 bodies buried at a monastic center in Kamphaeng Phet province, following allegations the temple used corpses in teachings involving children.

According to the neighbouring country’s English daily The Nation, the Office of Police Forensic Science officials excavated 17 potential burial sites at the center in Chanu Woralak Buri district on November 20, finding four decomposed bodies and eight sets of remains.

One body had been donated for “dharma practice” 55 days prior, according to relatives’ testimony.

The investigation began after a local Facebook page posted a video showing children performing number-guessing routines before temple followers.

When district chief Wat Chai-apirak inspected the site on Nov 19, the abbot claimed the footage was five months old.

“The temple did not teach children how to have magic eyes and ears as the Facebook page alleged,“ the abbot said.

He admitted the temple used bodies for dharma learners to “understand the truth of life.”

The recovered bodies were transferred to Wat Kuha Sawan in Tambon Bo Tham and police will conduct DNA testing before releasing remains to relatives and investigate if the bodies were legally obtained.

Temple officials face potential charges of stealing and concealing corpses if proper documentation is not provided.