6 killed as volcano erupts on Indonesia’s Flores island

JAKARTA: Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, an active volcano on the eastern Indonesian island of Flores, erupted early on Monday, killing at least six people in a remote village, reported German news agency (dpa).

The victims were killed when their homes collapsed due to the eruption, a local village chief, Petrus Muda, told the state-run Antara news agency.

“The volcano erupted around 12.30 am local time (1730 GMT Sunday). A family of six was buried under the rubble,“ Petrus was quoted as saying.

He said villagers had fled their homes in panic.

“Officials have just arrived at the scene to conduct evacuations,“ he said.

Local officials could not be reached for comment.