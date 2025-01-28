BUSAN: A passenger aircraft caught fire before takeoff at Gimhae International Airport in Busan on Tuesday night, prompting the evacuation of 169 passengers and seven crew members, Yonhap news agency reported.

According to the fire authorities, the Air Busan flight bound for Hong Kong caught fire at its tail section at approximately 10.30 pm local time, moments before departure.

Firefighters said the flames appeared to have spread to the fuselage, but all 176 people aboard safely evacuated using an inflatable slide, with no injuries reported.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.