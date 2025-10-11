Arab American Trump supporters in Michigan react to Gaza ceasefire deal

DEARBORN: Arab American supporters of Donald Trump in Michigan are celebrating his role in brokering a Gaza ceasefire while expressing deep concerns about its durability.

Lifelong Democrat Samra’a Luqman became a vocal Trump backer in 2024, helping rally Arab American support in Dearborn with hopes he could end the Gaza war.

“It’s almost an ‘I told you so moment,‘” said Luqman, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approval of the ceasefire.

Luqman and other Arab American Trump supporters expressed guarded optimism about the agreement but worried Israel might violate it as in previous conflicts.

“We’re all holding our breath,“ said Mike Hacham, a Lebanese American political consultant who campaigned hard for Trump.

Hacham credited Trump for the ceasefire but emphasized this isn’t a peace deal and cannot restore lost lives.

Israeli airstrikes in recent months fueled deep mistrust among Michigan’s 300,000 people of Arab heritage toward Israel.

The agreement represents the biggest step toward ending two years of war that Palestinian health authorities say killed over 67,000 people in Gaza.

The deal includes a ceasefire and release of the last 20 hostages from the 250 seized by Hamas in October 2023 attacks that killed 1,200 people.

Arab Americans felt growing frustration over what they saw as Trump’s failure to rein in Netanyahu and end the war.

Trump’s renewed travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries and crackdowns on pro-Palestinian speech unnerved many supporters.

Many Arab American voters felt disappointed their community’s support didn’t translate into senior administration positions.

It remains unclear whether the ceasefire will sway skeptical voters in upcoming Michigan elections.

Hacham said Trump would be hailed as a “champion of peace” but Arab Americans could abandon Republicans if the deal fails.

“We are willing to abandon the Republicans and move back to the Democrats,“ Hacham stated.

Trump won Michigan by over 80,000 votes in 2024, reversing his 154,000-vote loss to Joe Biden in 2020.

An October 2024 poll showed Trump favored by 42% of Arab Americans nationwide versus 41% for Kamala Harris.

Beyond Gaza anger, Trump’s campaign tapped conservative concerns about Democrats’ defense of transgender rights.

Luqman said many Arab Americans voted for Trump “out of spite” at Democrats rather than finding their political home with Republicans.

Imam Belal Alzuhairi joined Trump on stage before the 2024 election, convinced he offered the best chance for peace.

Many Yemeni Americans grew disenchanted after Trump reimposed travel bans on Muslim countries.

“Now, a lot of people are very upset,“ Alzuhairi said, noting mistrust following the travel ban.

The Yemeni American cleric is now withdrawing from politics to focus on religion and family after facing backlash.

Special envoy Richard Grenell returned to Michigan last month to address mounting frustration among Arab American voters.

His mission involved preventing Arab Americans from swinging to Democrats as after George W. Bush’s Iraq invasion.

Community leaders grilled Grenell about the travel ban and U.S. arms sales to Israel during Dearborn meetings.

Grenell told Reuters he believes Arab and Muslim communities remain key to winning Michigan.

“I know these leaders well and they want and deserve access to political decision makers,“ Grenell said.

Despite tough questions during four Detroit-area events, Grenell emphasized Trump’s commitment to worldwide peace.

“You can’t show up right before an election and expect to be a credible voice for any community,“ he noted.

Ali Aljahmi, who helped galvanize young Arab Americans for Trump, credited his two Dearborn campaign visits.

“Trump promised a lot,“ Aljahmi said, adding it’s too soon to predict the next election outcome. – Reuters