Bangladesh mourns 27 dead in school jet crash tragedy

DHAKA: Families and teachers gathered in grief at a Bangladeshi school where a fighter jet crashed, killing 25 children and two others in the country’s deadliest aviation disaster in years. The Chinese-made F-7 BJI aircraft struck Milestone School and College on Monday, just as pupils were leaving class.

“So far, 27 people have died. Among them, 25 are children and one is a pilot,“ said Sayedur Rahman from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The earlier toll of 20 was revised as more victims were identified. “Seventy-eight people are being treated in different hospitals,“ Rahman added.

The military confirmed over 170 injuries and is investigating the cause. The school, usually filled with noise, stood silent on Tuesday with classes suspended. “Along with the children, the school has lost its life,“ said teacher Shahadat Hossain, whose son narrowly escaped.

“There are two swings in front of the affected building. During lunch breaks and after school, children play there. Even yesterday, around the time the plane crashed, students were on those swings,“ Hossain told AFP.

Among the 7,000 enrolled students was Abul Bashar’s sixth-grade son, who lost his best friend. “He came out just two or three minutes before the accident occurred,“ Bashar said. “He couldn’t sleep through the night and forced me to bring him to school this morning.”

Authorities collected scattered belongings—bags, shoes, and ID cards—from the site. Senior police officer Pahn Chakma said armed forces were still securing the area before evidence collection begins. Air Force personnel removed jet wreckage overnight but continue searching for clues.

School staff held prayers on campus Monday night as the nation reeled. Interim leader Muhammad Yunus declared a day of mourning, calling the loss “irreparable.” The military stated the pilot, flight lieutenant Towkir Islam, faced mechanical failure during training and attempted to steer clear of populated areas before crashing. - AFP