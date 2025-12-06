Boeing says ‘ready to support’ Air India after crash

WASHINGTON: US planemaker Boeing said it was ready to support Air India following the crash Thursday of a London-bound flight with 242 people on board.

“We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them,“ said a Boeing statement. “Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected.”

Earlier Thursday, it said it was “working to gather more information” on the incident.

Air India flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 on board, crashed in the western city of Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff, officials said. Ahmedabad city police commissioner GS Malik told AFP there appeared to be no survivors.

The crash was the first ever for a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to AFP.