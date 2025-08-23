Bolsonaro denies dreaching house arrest, slams police

BRASÍLIA: Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s lawyers denied Friday that he violated restrictions imposed for his detention during his trial over an attempted coup, and accused police of “discrediting” him, according to a document submitted to the Supreme Court.

The far-right former president is accused of plotting to cling onto power after losing the 2022 elections to his leftist successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro, 70, has been under house arrest since early August -- imposed by the judge overseeing the case after he allegedly flouted the ban on his use of social media.

He is banned from social media for the duration of the proceedings, and third parties are barred from sharing his public remarks.

But federal police revealed this week that Bolsonaro repeatedly violated restrictions, citing an analysis of a seized mobile phone showing he allegedly communicated with other trial defendants and shared up to 300 videos of support demonstrations in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro on WhatsApp.

Police also said they found a 33-page document containing a draft “request for political asylum” to Argentine President Javier Milei, dated days after the coup investigation began in February 2024.

The police report “appears to be a political piece, aimed at discrediting a former president of the Republic who, whether police authorities like it or not, is still a political leader,“ Bolsonaro’s defense team said.

“In other words, it is ongoing ‘lawfare,‘” they added, using a term that essentially means legal warfare.

The defense argued that Bolsonaro complied with all court orders, remaining at his residence even when ordered to wear an electronic ankle bracelet before house arrest was imposed.

“A draft asylum request to the Argentine president, dating from February 2024, cannot be considered evidence of escape,“ the lawyers argued.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling in September.

Bolsonaro could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

The case has generated diplomatic tensions with the United States, with US leader Donald Trump calling it a “witch hunt” against Bolsonaro.

He has hit Brazil with punitive 50 percent tariffs on exports to the United States and also sanctioned Brazilian judges - AFP