Bonaire residents sue Netherlands government over climate inaction

THE HAGUE: Residents of a small Caribbean island and Greenpeace have initiated legal proceedings against the Netherlands government for climate inaction.

Bonaire faces severe climate impacts and plaintiffs demand concrete protection plans and zero CO2 emissions by 2040.

This landmark European trial follows an International Court of Justice advisory opinion on climate law obligations.

Bonaire farmer Onnie Emerenciana testified that climate change has made traditional activities unbearable due to extreme heat.

A 2022 study projected that 20% of Bonaire could be submerged by rising sea levels by 2100.

Emerenciana described how children can no longer walk to school or play outdoors as they once did.

Island residents emphasised they suffer climate consequences despite minimal contribution to global emissions.

The ICJ’s July opinion stated that climate obligation violations constitute unlawful acts requiring reparations.

This legal interpretation enables global lawmakers and courts to prosecute states for climate inaction.

Tuesday’s proceedings featured statements from both Greenpeace and Dutch government representatives about emission reduction efforts.

Wednesday’s session will address adaptation to climate change’s environmental and social consequences. – AFP