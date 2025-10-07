Burbank Airport loses air traffic control amid US government shutdown

LOS ANGELES: A major California airport operated without air traffic controllers for several hours on Monday evening due to the ongoing US government shutdown.

Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed that Hollywood Burbank Airport would lack qualified control tower staff for approximately six hours during the evening.

Newsom directly blamed President Donald Trump for the situation in a social media post addressing the staffing crisis.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported significant departure delays averaging two and a half hours for flights heading to the affected airport.

Their official advisory cited “BUR TOWER ATC ZERO” with reduced operations due to staffing shortages.

Local news station ABC7 verified the control tower closure through interviews with airport personnel.

Air traffic control responsibilities for Burbank were temporarily transferred to a team based in San Diego during the staffing gap.

Airport officials assured the public that operations continued despite the control tower being unstaffed.

They advised passengers to contact their airlines directly for potential delay or cancellation information before traveling to the airport.

This incident occurred during the second week of a nationwide government shutdown stemming from political disagreements between Republicans and Democrats.

Most federal employees have been furloughed without pay during the budgetary impasse.

Essential workers including air traffic controllers must continue working despite not receiving salaries.

Political analysts warn that unpaid essential staff may eventually stop working through sick calls or other absences.

Democrats demand healthcare provisions including Obamacare subsidy extensions as conditions for ending the shutdown.

Republicans maintain that healthcare issues should remain separate from government funding negotiations.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates millions of Americans could lose health coverage under current legislative proposals. – AFP