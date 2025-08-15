California to redraw election maps in response to Texas gerrymandering

LOS ANGELES: California Governor Gavin Newsom revealed plans to redraw the state’s electoral districts in response to Texas’ Republican-led redistricting efforts.

The move aims to neutralise expected Republican gains in the House of Representatives from Texas’ proposed changes.

“Today is Liberation Day in the State of California,“ Newsom declared at the Democracy Center in Los Angeles.

He accused former President Donald Trump of attempting to manipulate the electoral system for Republican advantage.

“Donald Trump, you have poked the bear, and we will punch back,“ Newsom said, referencing California’s state symbol.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been pushing redistricting efforts at Trump’s urging, sparking accusations of gerrymandering.

Democrats argue the mid-decade redistricting is a blatant attempt to secure GOP control in the 2026 midterms.

Texas Democrats have fled the state to block the redistricting plan, while Republicans threaten arrests to force a vote.

Newsom proposed a November 4 special ballot to create temporary congressional districts for the next two elections.

“We’re doing this in reaction to a president who called a governor and said, ‘find me five seats,‘” Newsom stated.

He accused Trump of disregarding electoral fairness, saying, “He doesn’t believe in the rules.”

Newsom, a potential future presidential candidate, has become a prominent Democratic critic of Trump.

The two have clashed repeatedly, including over immigration raids in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Masked Border Patrol agents were seen outside the Democracy Center during Newsom’s announcement, despite no clear enforcement targets.

Newsom’s press conference followed days of social media trolling mimicking Trump’s distinctive online style.

“DONNIE J. AND KaroLYIN’ LEAVITT WILL HAVE THEIR (LITTLE) HANDS ‘FULL’ TODAY,“ one of his tweets read.

Another post boasted, “I, GAVIN CHRISTOPHER NEWSOM, AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR, WILL HOST THE GREATEST PRESS CONFERENCE OF ALL TIME.”

The redistricting battle highlights escalating tensions between Democratic-led California and Republican-controlled Texas. - AFP