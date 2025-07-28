Cambodia PM Hun Manet heads to Malaysia for Thailand ceasefire talks

PUTRAJAYA: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will arrive in Malaysia on Monday for crucial ceasefire negotiations with Thailand, facilitated by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The talks aim to de-escalate recent border clashes between the two Southeast Asian nations.

Hun Manet confirmed his participation in a Facebook post late Sunday.

“I will lead a Cambodian delegation to attend a special meeting in Kuala Lumpur hosted by Malaysia. I’d like to thank Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his initiative and coordination to organise and host this special meeting,“ he said.

The meeting, scheduled for 3 pm in Putrajaya, will see Hun Manet engage with Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Anwar, who also chairs ASEAN, proposed the mediation after renewed hostilities along the disputed 817-km border.

Tensions flared following a May 28 skirmish near Preah Vihear, escalating into armed confrontations last week.

The conflict has displaced over 80,000 civilians, with Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence reporting five soldiers and eight civilians killed.

International pressure, including from the UN and US, pushed both sides toward dialogue.

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday that both governments agreed to discuss a ceasefire. - Bernama