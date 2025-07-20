Car crashes into LA nightclub crowd, 30 injured in Hollywood incident

LOS ANGELES: A car crashed into a crowd outside a Hollywood nightclub early Saturday, leaving 30 people injured. Witnesses reported that bystanders attacked and shot the driver before police detained him.

The suspect was undergoing surgery and remained in stable condition, according to Lillian Carranza of the Los Angeles Police Department. “He is not free to leave, he is in the custody of Los Angeles Police Department,“ Carranza told KCAL. Authorities are considering charges including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident occurred around 2am (0900 GMT) when the driver, reportedly in a Nissan Versa sedan, plowed into a crowd outside The Vermont Hollywood nightclub. Video footage showed the driver being pulled from the vehicle, handcuffed, and beaten by bystanders. Police later confirmed he had been shot by an unidentified gunman who fled the scene.

“When officers arrived, they found the driver being assaulted by bystanders and determined he had sustained a gunshot wound,“ a police statement said.

Emergency responders, including over 100 firefighters, rushed to the scene. Carranza confirmed that among the 30 victims, 18 were female and 12 were male, ranging from their mid-twenties to early thirties. Seven were in critical condition, six in serious condition, and ten suffered minor injuries. Seven others left the hospital against medical advice.

The crash also damaged a taco truck and a valet stand outside the club. “They were all standing in line going into a nightclub. There was a taco cart out there, so they were getting some food, waiting to go in,“ said Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Adam Van Gerpen.

By dawn, cleanup crews had power-washed the blood-stained sidewalk while a tow truck removed the damaged car. The Vermont Hollywood, which had been hosting a reggae and hip-hop event, expressed deep sadness over the incident on social media.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the event “a heartbreaking tragedy” and assured the public that a full investigation is underway. The crash occurred near Hollywood landmarks, including Sunset Boulevard and the Walk of Fame. - AFP