China backs Thailand and Cambodia in border dispute resolution

BEIJING: China has voiced its support for Thailand and Cambodia in settling their long-standing border dispute.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed China’s willingness to assist both nations based on their mutual interests.

Wang emphasised the importance of dialogue and rebuilding trust between the two Southeast Asian countries.

The discussions took place during the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Yunnan province.

Thailand and Cambodia have faced tensions over border issues for decades, with recent clashes escalating in May.

A ceasefire was established in late July after the deadliest fighting in over a decade.

Wang also highlighted China’s commitment to speeding up the China-Thailand railway project.

He encouraged increased investments from Chinese businesses in Thailand to stabilise regional supply chains.

The minister urged Thailand to offer more policy support for Chinese enterprises during talks with Thai counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa.

In a separate meeting with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Wang praised Cambodia’s political stability.

He commended Cambodia’s efforts in combating online gambling and wire fraud.

Wang called for continued regional cooperation to tackle cross-border criminal activities.

Criminal networks have exploited Southeast Asia, including Thai-Myanmar border areas, for illegal online scams.

The UN reports that thousands have been trafficked and forced into fraudulent operations.

China has intensified regional collaboration this year to dismantle scam networks following public outcry.

Cases involving Chinese victims gained widespread attention on domestic social media platforms. - Reuters