China denies ties to cyber espionage group targeting Singapore infrastructure

SINGAPORE: The Chinese embassy in Singapore has dismissed allegations connecting an espionage group to cyberattacks targeting the country’s critical infrastructure.

In a Facebook statement, the embassy labeled the claims as “groundless smears and accusations.”

“The embassy would like to reiterate that China is firmly against and cracks down all forms of cyberattacks in accordance with law. China does not encourage, support or condone hacking activities,“ the statement read.

The response follows remarks by a Singaporean minister last Friday, who identified UNC3886 as a threat to “high value strategic targets, vital infrastructure that delivers essential services.”

While the minister did not attribute the attacks to China, cybersecurity firm Mandiant—owned by Google—has previously linked UNC3886 to China, citing its operations against defence, tech, and telecom sectors in the U.S. and Asia.

Beijing has consistently denied involvement in cyberespionage, maintaining its stance as a victim rather than a perpetrator of such threats. Singapore’s critical infrastructure spans energy, water, finance, healthcare, transport, and emergency services, according to its cyber agency. - Reuters