China imposes port fees on US ships with exemptions for Chinese-built vessels

BEIJING: China has officially started collecting special port fees from United States-owned, operated, built, or flagged vessels.

State broadcaster CCTV confirmed the new fees took effect on Tuesday with specific exemption provisions.

Chinese-built ships will be completely exempted from these special port charges.

Empty vessels entering Chinese shipyards solely for repair purposes will also avoid payment.

Other categories of ships deemed eligible for exemption will not need to pay the fees.

China’s transport ministry announced these measures last week as countermeasures to United States port fees on China-linked vessels.

The Chinese fees took effect the same day as the United States implemented its own charges. – Reuters